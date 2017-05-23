PREIT announces Valley View Mall is for sale

The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania company that owns Valley View Mall in La Crosse is putting it up for sale.

PREIT owns and operates more than 25 million square feet of retail space in the eastern half of the United States.

This offer is in conjunction with a location in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Logan Valley. PREIT stated that both Valley View and Logan Valley are non-core markets.

"PREIT has demonstrated record of transforming and revitalizing the traditional mall model to capitalize on new opportunities and evolving trends in market. To date, we have successfully sold 16 lower-productivity malls as part of our non-core property disposition program," said Joseph Coradino, PREIT CEO.

Valley View Mall is 605,000 sq. feet and draws in customers from a dominant 50 mile radius of the city.

According to PREIT, the facility was not drawing in as much revenue as they'd like.

"With these additional dispositions, we are taking further action to strengthen our portfolio amid a challenging retail climate. Anticipated proceeds will position us to continue strategically investing in the most value-enhancing assets to create more compelling and productive environments," added Coradino.

MORE INFORMATION: Valley View Mall

MORE INFORMATION: PREIT