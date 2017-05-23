La Crosse PD arrests father, son on drug charges

A father and son face drug charges after their arrest Tuesday by La Crosse Police.

A statement from police said they received a tip that Larry D. Baldwin, 47, the father, and son Larry A. Baldwin, 21, were bringing a large amount of drugs to La Crosse.

Officers found the vehicle driven by the father and pulled it over for a traffic stop on Lang Drive near Monitor St. after several traffic violations.

The department's drug dog, K9 Luc, detected drugs in the vehicle when he and his handler were outside the vehicle.

When officers went to have both Baldwins get out of the vehicle, the driver pulled out at a high rate of speed.

Police chased the Baldwins at speeds of 70 mph. The chase led to the Schuh Homes area where officers used spike strips to stop the fleeing vehicle.

Officers had to use force to get the father and son out of the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle turned up 64 grams of crack cocaine worth $6,000 along with $1,400 in cash.

According to the statement, this is the third time La Crosse Police arrested Larry D. Baldwin on Possession with Intent to Deliver charges. He was previously apprehended in March 2016 for cocaine and marijuana delivery and in December 2016 for cocaine and heroin delivery.

In Tuesday's arrest, the senior Baldwin was taken into custody on charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine-greater than 40 grams, Fleeing, bail jumping, and OWI.

The son, Larry A. Baldwin, was arrested on a charge of Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine-greater than 40 grams.