James Bond actor Roger Moore dies age 89

Sir Roger Moore, the star of many famous James Bond films, has passed away at age 89.

A statement posted by his family to the actor's Twitter account early Tuesday said the British film star died after a short battle with cancer:

"We know our own love and admiration will be magnified many times over, across the world, by people who knew him for his films, his television shows and his passionate work for UNICEF which he considered to be his greatest achievement."

Moore continued to work up to the ed, with his late appearance taking place in November 2016 before a packed house at London's Royal Festival Hall.

Some of Moore's most well-known 007 films include Moonraker, Live and Let Die, The Man With the Golden Gun, and A View to Kill.

With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated. pic.twitter.com/6dhiA6dnVg — Sir Roger Moore (@sirrogermoore) May 23, 2017

There was also reaction from a number of people when they heard the news.

- "The world has lost one of its great champions for children - and the entire UNICEF family has lost a great friend. In his most famous roles as an actor, Sir Roger was the epitome of cool sophistication; but in his work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, he was a passionate - and highly persuasive - advocate for children. He once said that it was up to all of us to give children a more peaceful future. Together with Lady Kristina, he worked very hard to do so." - UNICEF executive director Anthony Lake in a statement.

- "Roger Moore, loved him. At 10 I used to try to dress like Simon Templar. My mother worked part time at the Indonesian embassy. Added intrigue to my persona." - Russell Crowe on Twitter.

- "Oh no. As if today wasn't already sad enough. RIP Sir Roger Moore, 89. A wonderful actor & lovely man." - Piers Morgan on Twitter.

- "The first leading role I ever had as a Bond girl was such a new and frightening world and Roger held my hand and guided me through every process. He taught me about work ethic and humility. He was so funny, kind and thoughtful to everyone around him and in that Roger taught me what a movie star really was and should be. Through his lifelong work with UNICEF he showed me the true meaning of being a humanitarian and giving back. He was my Bond." - Jane Seymour on Instagram.

- "Tony & Sir Roger Moore were funny in The Persuaders. Already so sad this day. Children. Innocents. Hands held out 2 those affected. #allies" - Jamie Lee Curtis, who posted a photo of her father and Moore together on Twitter.

- "R.I.P Sir Roger Moore. He was the king of cool." - Boy George on Twitter.

- "Few are as kind & giving as was Roger Moore. Loving thoughts w his family & friends. He will be missed too by UNICEF" - Mia Farrow on Twitter.

- "RIP Sir Roger Moore. My first Bond and one of the first actors that I loved as a kid. And a lovely, funny, warm person to boot. Farewell." - Filmmaker Edgar Wright on Twitter.

- "RIP Sir Roger Moore. The car that turned into a sub in The Spy Who Loved Me blew my mind as a kid." - Filmmaker James Wan on Twitter.