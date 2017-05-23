Wisconsin sues Milwaukee stores over synthetic marijuana - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state of Wisconsin is suing two Milwaukee stores for selling synthetic marijuana products disguised as "potpourri" and "incense."

Attorney General Brad Schimel and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection filed lawsuits Tuesday against Atomic Glass, a smoke shop, and Food Town Mini Mart.

According to the complaints, both stores regularly sold packages of plant material sprayed with synthetic cannabinoids with names like "Scooby Snax" and "Diablo."

Schimel says synthetic cannabinoids can cause organ failure, delirium and death. The state wants the stores to stop selling the products and pay sizable fines.

A man who identified himself as an owner of Food Town Mini Mart on the phone declined to comment or provide his name. Atomic Glass' owner didn't immediately respond to a message.

