Walker, Republicans announce new policy center at UW-Madison

Gov. Scott Walker and Republican legislative leaders are announcing the formation of a new public policy and leadership center on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Tuesday that the center named after former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson will be dedicated to "maximum free speech." Vos is sponsoring a bill that would punish students who disrupt free speech on college campuses.

UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank joined Walker and Republican legislative leaders in praising creation of the new center that is slated to start next year. The Legislature's budget-writing committee planned to vote on approving $3 million in funding for the center later Thursday.

Vos says the mission of the new center will be to facilitate research and leadership training. He says it will be funded with a mix of public and private money.

