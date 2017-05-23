Lawmaker: Budget likely to increase little cigar tax

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Taxes on a type of cigar that looks like a cigarette may be going up in Wisconsin.

Assembly Republicans who are pushing for the tax increase say they are confident it will become law. The tax increase is part of a larger Assembly Republican plan to pay for roads that appears to have little support at passing.

Republican Rep. Dale Kooyenga has long pushed for the cigarette look-alikes to be taxed the same as cigarettes. He says he thinks there's enough support make the change this year.

Cigarettes in Wisconsin are taxed at a rate of $2.52 per pack, while the tax on a pack of little cigars is around 78 cents. Kooyenga wants both to be taxed at a rate of $2.52. He says the change would yield $450,000 more in taxes a year.

