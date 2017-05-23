OTAs underway for Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers have four weeks left in their offseason program, including three weeks of organized team activities, or OTAs which are under way this week.

At a news conference Tuesday head coach Mike McCarthy said a lot of the focus is on the passing game. He estimated 6 to 10 percent of the snaps normally devoted to the running game will go to the pass. Practice on the ground game will be made up in training camp when the pads are on.

As for blending the rookies and the veterans and the "personality" of the football team, McCarthy says that starts from scratch each and every year. He says it's his responsibility to make sure the environment is as competitive as it can be by the time they get to training camp.

