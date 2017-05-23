Patriot Elms are replacing destroyed local trees

Local elms and ash trees have been disappearing in the Coulee Region, whether it be to the Dutch Elm Disease or the Emerald Ash Borer.

The city of La Crosse is seeing this as a learning curve and are trying to stay ahead of the game. They are planting new trees to local streets and boulevards that need them most.

The city is anxious to find a tree that will be sustainable, but at the same time will provide a seamless transition to the local scenery. They want a tree that will restore many benefits to the area such as the absorption of storm water run off and keeping streets and sidewalks cool during those hot and humid days.

The solution to the local tree crisis are Patriot Elms. Patriot Elms are nearly one hundred percent fool proof. Perhaps the most important aspect of these Patriot Elms are that they are resistant to Dutch Elm Disease. Dan Stefferud, a Certified Arborist for the city of La Crosse says, "This is a resistant type of elm tree, so they don't have to worry about that getting Dutch Elm Disease again. The big thing is, you know, a lot of people, if they take down two trees and if they can get two trees again they always want to put in the same thing. Well, if something comes through and goes after that type of tree, we are going to lose two trees. The big thing is, we need diversity. "

In the past, Dan has mentioned and stressed that if you are looking to replace a tree of your own that you need to steer away from maples. Maple trees make up 40%-45% of the tree population in La Crosse. The city is uprooting between 4,000 and 4,500 ash trees. They have already cut down 3,000 of them locally and are replacing them right away.

For those who have just had a new Patriot Elm planted outside your house, the city is asking if you would only water the trees and daily. Any other concerns should be reported to the Parks and Recreation Department.