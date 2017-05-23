La Crosse's unemployment lowest since 1999

The Wisconsin Department of Revenue reports the unemployment rate for the state is down.

According to Chief Economist John Koskinen, it's way down. Koskinen spoke to local business and community leaders on Tuesday at a La Crosse Chamber of Commerce forum.

"We're at 3.9% unemployment. That is the lowest rate since February 2000. La Crosse's unemployment rate is the lowest since 1999. We're getting real wage gains as the labor markets have gotten tight. We're in better shape (now) then we've been since 1999, 2000," he said.

Koskinen also noted a gain of more than 200,000 private sector jobs over the past six years as part of the improvement.