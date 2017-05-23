Family & Children's Center receives large donation

As part of the "Share The Love" event, Dahl Subaru of La Crosse presented a large check for $17,547 to the Family and Children's Center this afternoon.

The "Share The Love" events take place around the end of the year and during the holidays. Customers who buy or lease a car during that time are allowed to donate $250 to one of the national charities Dahl has listed, or they can donate locally. The catch was, if the customer donated locally to the Family and Children's Center, Dahl Subaru would match that donation up to $5,000.

The money will go towards three different programs that help families get a healthy start, but also intervene when abuse has occurred. Tyler Dahl, the General Manager of Dahl Subaru adds, "Overall, with the support of our Subaru customers; it's been fantastic to see them come out and really take hold of "Share The Love" campaign and buy a car during the promotion. they get a great vehicle, but they also get to help out a great cause at the same time. If we can keep that, close to $50,000 locally, we're sure going to do that if we can."

In just three years, Dahl Subaru has donated a combined $45,000 to the Family and Children's Center from their "Share The Love" events.