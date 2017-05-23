Floodwaters causing difficult conditions on river

High water on the Mississippi River leads to a message of caution for any boaters during the next several days.

Hallie Rasmussen of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge said that anyone boating on the river should be aware of the changing conditions due to high water.

The river is expected to crest at approximately 12.7 feet in La Crosse on late Wednesday or early Thursday according to the National Weather Service.

Rasmussen said the high water has affected usual access to sandbars and river camping areas.

Swift currents and floating or submerged hazards will likely challenge boaters, said Rasmussen.

She added that boat landings in the area might be flooded out or closed until the water recedes.