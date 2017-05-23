School bus crash in Grant County injures several children - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

School bus crash in Grant County injures several children

PATCH GROVE  - Eight students were injured according to Tri-State Ambulance in a bus crash in Grant County.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to avoid the area of County Highway P and Morgan Road because of the crash.

The Sheriff's Office posted the notice to residents on their Facebook page around 5 p.m.

Police, fire and EMS crews are on the scene. 

Tri-State was sending two units and Med-Link Air was also being dispatched to the scene.

The extent of the injuries isn't known at this point.

We will update here as we learn more.

