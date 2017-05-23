NEW INFORMATION: Injuries in bus, dump truck crash in Grant County

Several people are injured in a bus crash in Grant County.

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, a school bus and dump truck crashed at the intersection of Borah Ridge Road and County Road P in Patch Grove Township at 3:55 p.m. The bus had entered the intersection headed north bound when it was hit by the west bound dump truck.

The bus was spun around by the impact and headed backwards, went off the road, through a ditch and fence, and came to rest in a pasture. The dump truck also went off the road and into a ditch before stopping.

The sheriff's office said besides the bus driver, there were eight people on the bus.

One of the people on the bus was ejected in the crash. That person was taken, according to the sheriff's office, to an area hospital.

Two of the buses passengers were taken from the scene by parents. One of the victims was treated at the scene.

The remainder were taken to area hospitals.

According to a Gundersen Health System spokesperson, they received patients via both Gundersen Med-Link Air helicopters. Other victims were taken to Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie du Chien via Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance.

The condition of the transported patients wasn't released.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office isn't releasing any other information on the people involved in the crash at this time.

The investigation is underway by the sheriff's office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.