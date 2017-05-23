Response teams train in mock active shooter scenario

Emergency response personnel put their skills to the test Tuesday afternoon, practicing what to do in an active shooter scenario at the La Crosse Regional Airport.

It's a scene we hope never to see, but still something emergency response needs to be prepared for: a shooter making his way through an airport terminal, leaving behind a trail of horror in his or her wake.

That was all simulated in great detail for responders to get training in a high stress situation.

"You do want that stress level," said Kevin Kretney, one of the organizers from UW-Madison. "You want the adrenaline pumping for the rescuers so they have to think under pressure."

Local health science students played the parts of the wounded victims, each with their own specific scenario.

"I was shot in the abdomen," said West Salem Junior Brittany Kothari. "As I get shipped off to the hospital, I start to go unconscious, I stop answering questions..."

Students were there to physically play victims in the mock shooting, but they also learned response skills of their own.

"[You learn] what to look for, how their skin looks, how their breathing is, are their eyes like focused... It's really important," Kothari said.

The SWAT team chased down and eventually detained the shooter, a disgruntled ex-husband trying to catch up to his wife on an airplane represented by an MTU bus on the tarmac.

"They played it out exactly the way it's supposed to go," said Keith Butler of La Crosse County Emergency Management. "When you have just a law enforcement exercise or just fire or just EMS, sometimes those are very beneficial... but you put all the elements in the stew, then you really come up with something that's useful for everybody."

Similar crisis drills have taken place before at local high schools and rural farmlands but this is the first time they've been able to use the airport. That provides it own set of unique challenges in navigating the area, communicating with TSA and making sure the area is safe before the fire department can arrive and create a triage area.