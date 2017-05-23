Sparta dominates Regional on home course

The Sparta boys golf team continued it's remarkable season with a convincing Regional championship Tuesday at the WIAA Division 1 Regional Tournament at River Run in Sparta.

Spartan freshman Austin Erickson shared medalist honors with Baraboo's Hunter Dersham.

Both shot two-over par 74.

Erickson's teammate Brett Von Ruden chipped in with an 80 to take fourth overall at the eight-team tournament.

Sparta advanced to the Sectional Tournament in Reedsburg next week as did Tomah, who took third place.

Tomah was led by junior Trey Gnewikow, who took fourth overall.

Tomah's Ray Peterson was sixth with an 83.

Onalaska's Jacob Dirks and Bailey Visker along with Holmen's Will Sibenaller and Zack Schams qualified for Sectionals as individuals.