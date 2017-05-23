Public weighs in on future of elementary schools

On Tuesday night, the public had a chance to speak out about the decision to close two elementary schools in Winona. The school district hosted the second of two public listening sessions.

A small crowd gathered in the Winona Middle School Auditorium to vocalize their concerns about facilities to the Winona School Board.

The school board started discussing the future of facilities two years ago. After hosting multiple listening sessions and feasibility studies, the school board created the Community Task Force to do more research and make recommendations. The task force presented four options to the board in December 2016.

Earlier this month, the board voted to close Madison and Jefferson Elementary Schools, an option not recommended by the task force.

"That was not a recommendation made by the task force," said Tina Smeby, a parent at Jefferson Elementary School. "The school board put a task force together that took its job very seriously. They made recommendations to the board about which schools should be closed, and Jefferson was not one of them. That did not fit into the best plan for the district."

Smeby said it is not about saving a neighborhood school. Instead, she hopes every student can receive a fair and equitable education in the best facilities that will make that possible.

The school board is looking to close the elementary schools because of dropping enrollment numbers and high operating costs. Closing Madison and Jefferson Elementary Schools would save the district $1,140,180 each year in operating costs.

The Winona School Board will vote on the elementary school closures on Thursday, June 1, taking public feedback into consideration. This is the third facilities plan the school board will vote on. Smeby said she has hope board members will be open-minded and do what is best for the district as a whole.

Superintendent Kelly Halvorson said there is still time for the public to weigh in. She urges community members and parents to contact school board members with any questions and concerns.

If the vote is passed next week, the Winona School Board would do a review and comment with the Minnesota Board of Education. Then, they would prepare to have it on the ballot this November.

Jefferson Elementary School Principal Arthur Williams said he was not surprised by the proposal. He expected facility updates to be made. He assures parents that the school will continue to run as usual while the details of the facility plan are finalized.