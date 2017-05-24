Mental Health Awareness Walk

May is Mental Health month and you can help continue the conversation during an upcoming event in La Crosse. Jean Sterling, Board President of the National Alliance on Mental Illness joined Daybreak to talk about the 6th annual Community Walk for Mental Health Awareness.

Walkers will gather together in support of individuals affected by mental health, both directly and indirectly, to offer hope and help. The walk will take place on Thursday, May 25, 2017 from 12:00 Noon - 1:00 PM.

The group will meet on the 4th Street side of the La Crosse County Human Services Building by the Fledgling statue (boy with his skateboard, sporting angelic wings) for a brief speech before starting the walk through the downtown. Food, refreshments, and socialization to follow in the La Crosse County Administrative Center lobby.

Event Sponsors: Festival Foods, Kwik Trip, Pepsi-Cola Bottling Co., and Perkins Restaurant and Bakery.