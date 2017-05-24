Lawmakers work through the night on MN. state budget

Looks like the Minnesota Legislature will need yet another extension to finish its budget in a special session.

Lawmakers are still working Wednesday morning after meeting through the night on a $46 million budget.

Gov. Mark Dayton agreed to call an overtime session immediately after the regular session ended Monday at midnight without a full budget in place. Despite action on one of five remaining budget bills early Wednesday, a self-imposed 7 a.m. deadline seems out of reach.

The two sides have agreed in principle to a budget that increases public school funding, cuts taxes by $650 million and provides $300 million for road and bridge repairs.