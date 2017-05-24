Lawmakers work through the night on MN. state budget - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Lawmakers work through the night on MN. state budget

Posted: Updated:
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - -

Looks like the Minnesota Legislature will need yet another extension to finish its budget in a special session.

Lawmakers are still working Wednesday morning after meeting through the night on a $46 million budget.

Gov. Mark Dayton agreed to call an overtime session immediately after the regular session ended Monday at midnight without a full budget in place. Despite action on one of five remaining budget bills early Wednesday, a self-imposed 7 a.m. deadline seems out of reach.

The two sides have agreed in principle to a budget that increases public school funding, cuts taxes by $650 million and provides $300 million for road and bridge repairs.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.