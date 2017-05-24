Senators want hearing aids available over the counter

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine U.S. Sen. Susan Collins is among a group of senators that is trying to make some types of hearing aids more easily accessible and more affordable.

Collins, a Republican, is sponsoring the Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid Act of 2017 along with Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Iowa Republican Sen. Charles Grassley.

The senators say only about 14 percent of people with hearing loss use assistive hearing technology such as hearing aids, and one of the biggest obstacles is price.

Collins says making some types of hearing aids available over the counter would increase access for consumers who have a hard time getting them. The proposal would allow hearing aids that are intended to help adults with mild to moderate hearing impairment to be sold over the counter.

