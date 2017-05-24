Minnesota officials lower chemical limits in drinking water - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Minnesota officials lower chemical limits in drinking water

Posted: Updated:
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - -

Minnesota health officials have lowered exposure limits for some chemicals that have been in drinking water in the east metro area and Bemidji.

The chemicals are known as PFOA and PFOS and were used at a 3M manufacturing site and dumped at sites in Washington County.

State health officials say there's no immediate health threat, but after reviewing research about the chemicals' effects on fetuses and infants, they concluded current federal standards don't go far enough to protect infants from long-term risks.

The new guidelines affect public and private drinking water wells in Bemidji and in several east metro communities, including Cottage Grove, Woodbury, Lake Elmo, Oakdale and St. Paul Park. State officials say those cities will take steps to provide drinking water at or below the new levels.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.