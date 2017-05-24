Recent rains cause Mississippi River to rise, Winona under flood warning

With the incredibly wet weather we've had to deal with for the past week and a half, the Mississippi River is on the rise.

In Winona, the river reached flood stage Tuesday morning and was observed at 13.3 feet as of Tuesday afternoon. The river is forecast to crest at 13.8 feet by Wednesday, its highest since July 2014, when the river hit 15.5 feet.

Minor flooding is noticeable at Levee Park and Prairie Island Park, although many residents are not seeing too many problems.

But city officials are on notice and taking the proper precautions to make sure nothing bad happens.

"So far, it's at 13.2, about. All we're seeing is we have to close down our certain number of gates throughout the community and then our pumping stations are pumping the water back into the river, any drainage we have in the city itself. We have some flooding on Levee Park and some flooding on our Prairie Island Campground. Beyond that, we're not having any issues," said Winona Public Works Director Keith Nelson.

The flood warning for the Winona portion of the river ends next Monday afternoon.

Other river towns like Wabasha and Trempealeau have reached flood stage as well, while Lake City, Minnesota City, and La Crescent are expected to stay below minor flooding levels.