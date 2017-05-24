SCAM ALERT: 3 arrested in Marshfield candy bar scam - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

SCAM ALERT: 3 arrested in Marshfield candy bar scam

MARSHFIELD (WAOW) – -

3 suspects from Chicago were arrested Tuesday for selling candy bars outside the Marshfield Walmart, according to the Marshfield Police Department's Facebook page.

The individuals told customers they were raising money for local kids in a basketball camp or for the Boys & Girls Club in Wausau.

Later they admitted to collecting the money for themselves. They also said the tax ID they used was made up.

