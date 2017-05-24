NEW INFO: Tornado upgraded to EF-3, causes longest damage path i - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

NEW INFO: Tornado upgraded to EF-3, causes longest damage path in Wisconsin history

(WQOW) -- The National Weather Service has upgraded the tornado that tore through northern Wisconsin from an EF-2 to an EF-3.

The NWS says new evidence shows that wind speeds reached 140 miles per hour. Drone footage and survey results show that tornado tracked along a damage path 83 miles in length -- making it the longest tornado in Wisconsin recorded history.

If their data is confirmed, it would break the record set by a tornado in 1953 that crossed 80 miles through Burnett, Pierce, Polk, and St. Croix counties.
 

