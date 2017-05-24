WisCorps offers resume boost for young adults

WisCorps needs some help this summer, and in turn they want to help young adults gain valuable job skills, not to mention earn some cash. Heather Dutcher stopped by Daybreak with the details.

Info courtesy of WisCorps:

Local young adults, 18-24 can earn cash and skills with WisCorps this summer. Crew members on WisCorps Works Neighborhood Crews will help local community members and organizations, community gardens, food pantries, local parks or animal shelters all while earning a paycheck.

Crew members learn valuable job and life skills including hands-on training to help prepare them for the workplace. Many participants learn that they're far more gifted than they realized. "I know how to do things I never thought I could ever do. I didn't even know I was capable of doing these things," Jessica, a 2016 crew member reflects on her experience. Crew members receive certification trainings to include CPR/First Aid, Forklift Certification, Food Handler Safety along with other various equipment and on the job training.

Neighborhood Crews planned for Summer 2017 will include crews based in La Crosse/Sparta, Alma/CFC, Arcadia, Black River Falls and Prairie du Chien areas. To participate in one of these Neighborhood Crews members must be enrolled in the WisCorps Works program.

Apply now for one of our summer crews. Individuals who would like more information or want to apply can go to WisCorps.org or contact a WisCorps Youth Service Coordinator. Participants must meet all eligibility requirements.