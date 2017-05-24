Threat at De Soto High School being investigated

Investigators with the Vernon County Sheriff's Office are looking into a threat that occurred at De Soto High School on Tuesday.

According to Chief Deputy Nathan Campbell, the sheriff's office was made aware of the threat Tuesday by school administrators. The threat was found in a bathroom in the school and while vague in nature, did threaten violence on May 26.

On Wednesday, Chief Deputy Campbell tells News 19 investigators were at the school interviewing staff and students to attempt to locate the source of the threat.

In an email sent out to parents Tuesday night, the district said it does have security cameras it will be using to help identify the suspect.

The sheriff's office said every threat of this kind must be taken seriously, regardless of how credible the threat may appear. The Vernon County Sheriff's Office will provide additional law enforcement officers at the school for the remainder of the week.

If caught, the person responsible for the threats could face criminal charges, according to Chief Deputy Campbell.