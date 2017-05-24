This week's Minnesota State Prep Boys Baseball Poll

By The Associated Press
|Class AAAA
|1. Stillwater Area
|2. Blaine
|3. Minnetonka
|4. Wayzata
|5. St. Michael-Albertville
|6. Burnsville
|7. Champlin Park
|8. Forest Lake
|9. Lakeville North
|10. Eastview
|11. Rochester Century
|12. Chaska
|13. East Ridge
|14. Maple Grove
|15. Mounds View
|16. Anoka
|17. Tartan
|18. Eden Prairie
|19. Woodbury
|20. Edina
Also receiving votes: Prior Lake, Osseo, Centennial, Rochester Mayo.
|Class AAA
|1. St. Cloud Tech
|2. Waconia
|3. Bemidji
|4. New Ulm
|5. Holy Angels
|6. Benilde-St. Margaret's
|7. Marshall
|8. Alexandria
|9. Mankato West
|10. Kasson-Mantorville
|11. Red Wing
|12. Little Falls
|13. Delano
|14. Monticello
|15. Rocori
|16. Northfield
|17. Henry Sibley
|18. Hibbing
|19. Austin
|20. Chisago Lakes Area
Also receiving votes: Hutchinson, Worthington, Mahtomedi, South St. Paul, Fridley.
|Class AA
|1. Belle Plaine
|2. Minnehaha Academy
|3. Pierz
|4. Sauk Centre
|5. Maple Lake
|6. Caledonia
|7. Jackson County Central
|8. Rochester Lourdes
|9. Pine Island
|10. Esko
|11. New Life Academy of Woodbury
|12. Barnesville
|13. Aitkin
|14. Glencoe-Silver Lake
|15. New London-Spicer
|16. Duluth Marshall
|17. Perham
|18. Foley
|19. Cannon Falls
|20. St. Peter
Also receiving votes: Providence Academy, Holy Family Catholic, St. Cloud Cathedral, Proctor, Pequot Lakes, Wadena-Deer Creek, Mora, Fillmore Central.
|Class A
|1. Parkers Prairie
|2. BOLD
|3. Legacy Christian Academy
|4. Springfield
|5. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley
|6. Deer River
|7. Fosston
|8. Mankato Loyola
|9. ML/GHEC/Truman
|10. Canby
|11. Red Rock Central/Westbrook-Walnut Grove
|12. Randolph
|13. Sleepy Eye
|14. Hinckley-Finlayson
|15. Sleepy Eye St. Mary's
|16. Wabasso
|17. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton
|18. Southland
|19. Wabasha/Kellogg
|20. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City
Also receiving votes: Heritage Christian Academy, Cleveland, Minneota, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, Ortonville, Ely, South Ridge, Menahga, NCE/UH.
