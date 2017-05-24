This week's Minnesota State Prep Boys Baseball Poll

By The Associated Press

Class AAAA 1. Stillwater Area 2. Blaine 3. Minnetonka 4. Wayzata 5. St. Michael-Albertville 6. Burnsville 7. Champlin Park 8. Forest Lake 9. Lakeville North 10. Eastview 11. Rochester Century 12. Chaska 13. East Ridge 14. Maple Grove 15. Mounds View 16. Anoka 17. Tartan 18. Eden Prairie 19. Woodbury 20. Edina

Also receiving votes: Prior Lake, Osseo, Centennial, Rochester Mayo.

Class AAA 1. St. Cloud Tech 2. Waconia 3. Bemidji 4. New Ulm 5. Holy Angels 6. Benilde-St. Margaret's 7. Marshall 8. Alexandria 9. Mankato West 10. Kasson-Mantorville 11. Red Wing 12. Little Falls 13. Delano 14. Monticello 15. Rocori 16. Northfield 17. Henry Sibley 18. Hibbing 19. Austin 20. Chisago Lakes Area

Also receiving votes: Hutchinson, Worthington, Mahtomedi, South St. Paul, Fridley.

Class AA 1. Belle Plaine 2. Minnehaha Academy 3. Pierz 4. Sauk Centre 5. Maple Lake 6. Caledonia 7. Jackson County Central 8. Rochester Lourdes 9. Pine Island 10. Esko 11. New Life Academy of Woodbury 12. Barnesville 13. Aitkin 14. Glencoe-Silver Lake 15. New London-Spicer 16. Duluth Marshall 17. Perham 18. Foley 19. Cannon Falls 20. St. Peter

Also receiving votes: Providence Academy, Holy Family Catholic, St. Cloud Cathedral, Proctor, Pequot Lakes, Wadena-Deer Creek, Mora, Fillmore Central.

Class A 1. Parkers Prairie 2. BOLD 3. Legacy Christian Academy 4. Springfield 5. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 6. Deer River 7. Fosston 8. Mankato Loyola 9. ML/GHEC/Truman 10. Canby 11. Red Rock Central/Westbrook-Walnut Grove 12. Randolph 13. Sleepy Eye 14. Hinckley-Finlayson 15. Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 16. Wabasso 17. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 18. Southland 19. Wabasha/Kellogg 20. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City

Also receiving votes: Heritage Christian Academy, Cleveland, Minneota, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, Ortonville, Ely, South Ridge, Menahga, NCE/UH.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.