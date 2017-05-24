This week's Minnesota State Prep Boys Baseball Poll - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

This week's Minnesota State Prep Boys Baseball Poll

By The Associated Press

Class AAAA
1. Stillwater Area
2. Blaine
3. Minnetonka
4. Wayzata
5. St. Michael-Albertville
6. Burnsville
7. Champlin Park
8. Forest Lake
9. Lakeville North
10. Eastview
11. Rochester Century
12. Chaska
13. East Ridge
14. Maple Grove
15. Mounds View
16. Anoka
17. Tartan
18. Eden Prairie
19. Woodbury
20. Edina

Also receiving votes: Prior Lake, Osseo, Centennial, Rochester Mayo.

Class AAA
1. St. Cloud Tech
2. Waconia
3. Bemidji
4. New Ulm
5. Holy Angels
6. Benilde-St. Margaret's
7. Marshall
8. Alexandria
9. Mankato West
10. Kasson-Mantorville
11. Red Wing
12. Little Falls
13. Delano
14. Monticello
15. Rocori
16. Northfield
17. Henry Sibley
18. Hibbing
19. Austin
20. Chisago Lakes Area

Also receiving votes: Hutchinson, Worthington, Mahtomedi, South St. Paul, Fridley.

Class AA
1. Belle Plaine
2. Minnehaha Academy
3. Pierz
4. Sauk Centre
5. Maple Lake
6. Caledonia
7. Jackson County Central
8. Rochester Lourdes
9. Pine Island
10. Esko
11. New Life Academy of Woodbury
12. Barnesville
13. Aitkin
14. Glencoe-Silver Lake
15. New London-Spicer
16. Duluth Marshall
17. Perham
18. Foley
19. Cannon Falls
20. St. Peter

Also receiving votes: Providence Academy, Holy Family Catholic, St. Cloud Cathedral, Proctor, Pequot Lakes, Wadena-Deer Creek, Mora, Fillmore Central.

Class A
1. Parkers Prairie
2. BOLD
3. Legacy Christian Academy
4. Springfield
5. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley
6. Deer River
7. Fosston
8. Mankato Loyola
9. ML/GHEC/Truman
10. Canby
11. Red Rock Central/Westbrook-Walnut Grove
12. Randolph
13. Sleepy Eye
14. Hinckley-Finlayson
15. Sleepy Eye St. Mary's
16. Wabasso
17. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton
18. Southland
19. Wabasha/Kellogg
20. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City

Also receiving votes: Heritage Christian Academy, Cleveland, Minneota, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, Ortonville, Ely, South Ridge, Menahga, NCE/UH.

