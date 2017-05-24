Advocate: Trump's budget hurts Wisconsin's rural children - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Advocate: Trump's budget hurts Wisconsin's rural children

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

The leader of an advocacy group for children says President Donald Trump's proposed cuts to public assistance programs would disproportionately hurt children in Wisconsin's rural areas and non-white children.

Ken Taylor, executive director of the Wisconsin Council on Children and Families, said Wednesday that more children in low-income families will become sick, go hungry and struggle in school if Trump's plan passes. It includes significant cuts to a children's health insurance program, a food stamp program that serves 44 million people and Medicaid.

Taylor made the comments on a call with other child advocates organized by the Children's Leadership Council. He says 500,000 children in Wisconsin rely on government-provided health insurance.

Some of Trump's fellow Republicans in Washington have also questioned whether his cuts would be too drastic.

