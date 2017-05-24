Advocate: Trump's budget hurts Wisconsin's rural children

The leader of an advocacy group for children says President Donald Trump's proposed cuts to public assistance programs would disproportionately hurt children in Wisconsin's rural areas and non-white children.

Ken Taylor, executive director of the Wisconsin Council on Children and Families, said Wednesday that more children in low-income families will become sick, go hungry and struggle in school if Trump's plan passes. It includes significant cuts to a children's health insurance program, a food stamp program that serves 44 million people and Medicaid.

Taylor made the comments on a call with other child advocates organized by the Children's Leadership Council. He says 500,000 children in Wisconsin rely on government-provided health insurance.

Some of Trump's fellow Republicans in Washington have also questioned whether his cuts would be too drastic.

