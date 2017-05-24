Proposed bill aims to eliminate prevailing wage law

Wisconsin laborers may soon be making substantially less money than they have for years if several state Republicans get their way.

Wisconsin's current prevailing wage law allows laborers to be paid more than the market rate for state construction projects. On average, 20 to 25 percent of a project's overall cost can be attributed to labor.

The proposed bill is currently in committee and if it makes its way successfully through the house and senate, will no longer require that laborers are paid as much as they are now.

In the last budget, Republicans eliminated prevailing wage provisions for all local government construction projects.

Republicans say the elimination of prevailing wage would save the state millions of dollars on some of its projects. Opponents argue the savings are minimal.

Additionally, supporters of the law say the quality of work completed on Wisconsin construction projects will be diminished if the law is repealed.

"We, especially here in the Midwest, invest heavily in training and our workers are just more productive," Kevin Hennessey, a representative with the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters, said. "Our workers are more skilled and there's less re-work. It's just a better environment with the law in place the way it is."

Hennessey said if the law goes away, Wisconsin will be flooded with contractors and workers from out-of-state. In turn, he said the quality and skill level of the workers hired for jobs will be poorer, which could end up costing the state more money if projects need fixed or re-done.

State Senator Leah Vukmir and Rep. Rob Hutton, both Waukesha Republicans, are behind the repeal bill.

"We think that one of the best ways of dealing with some of the inefficiencies at the State Department of Transportation is to repeal the prevailing wage," Vukmir said.