State budget calls for $10 million increase in financial aid grants

A plan approved by the Wisconsin State Legislature's Joint Finance Committee would make more financial aid available to college students.

The governor's budget calls for an increase of $10 million over the next two years. That's an increase of 3.67% of the current grant funding in the state. Outgoing Western Tech President Lee Rasch said that can be make or break for students.

"If you look at a class of 20 students at Western and you do a profile of what their greatest needs are, 12 out of the 20 students are going to be economically disadvantaged by federal definition," Rasch said. "So it means a lot to those students and it could in fact mean the difference between being able to go to school or not."

Of that $10 million, 5.6 million would go to UW system students, 2.6 million to private institutions, 1.8 million to technical colleges and $44,300 to the tribal college student grants.