Sheriff's office urges boating safety over holiday weekend

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office made the decision not to staff a river patrol over Memorial weekend, expecting boat traffic to be much less due to weather and high water. However, for anyone still planning to go out, they urge you to take extra care.

The river stage is projected to remain high. While it's over 10 feet, all areas near privately owned developed shorelines are "slow no-wake" zones. Higher water also brings debris that can be difficult to see and damaging to water craft.

"Coming up on a log and you see it last second, [there's] not much you can do," said Deputy Jordan Stratman. "Most likely the hull will take the most of [the damage], but if you do run over it with your motor, the prop will be damaged and you'll be without power on the river."

Other things to keep in mind, a personal floatation device is required for each person on a boat, be aware of your boat's weight limit and all boats with enclosed cabins or lengths of over 16 feet are required to have fire extinguishers on board.