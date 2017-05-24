La Crosse Showtime set to play at the La Crosse Center

The American Basketball Association team will kick off their home opener on November 25.

The La Crosse Showtime will play a total of 10 games at the La Crosse Center during their 2017-2018 season.

Art Fahey, Director at the La Crosse Center said it's nice to have a long-stretch tenant in the facility for the home stretch.

"We've had basketball here before, we've had football. So we know how to set up and handle the game, the team will be putting together a lot of extra things for the event that kids can do or parents, When a game is going on, if you've been to a Logger game or any other game we've had here, there's a lot of activity that goes on besides a basketball game," said Fahey.

The majority of the home games will take place in December and January with a couple being held in February and March of 2018.

"La Crosse has been a very sports orientated town and it has supported these type of events. We'll see how this plays out, it's a different league and a different time and hopefully it will be successful for us," added Fahey.

Tickets are expected to range from about $10 to $25.

