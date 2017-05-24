New fire chief officially appointed

La Crosse Fire Chief Gregg Cleveland announced his retirement at the beginning of the year. After five months of searching for his replacement, a new fire chief has been appointed.

Ken Gilliam comes to La Crosse with years of firefighting experience as Deputy Chief of Training for the St. Paul Fire Department. The Police and Fire Commission said his training experience set him apart from the other candidates.

Gilliam said his peers told him to apply for the fire chief position.

"We've got family down in the area in Winona and Onalaska, so we're familiar with the area," Gilliam said. "I've always known it as a great city."

Gilliam said the position with the La Crosse Fire Department was the right fit. Doug Happel, a member of the Police and Fire Commission, describes the fire department as young with a lot of turnover.

"His expertise in training and working with young firefighters really was the tipping point that caused the commission to say this is the gentleman that we would like to have," Happel said.

Gilliam knows that his appointment comes with great responsibility. The La Crosse Fire Department is pursuing big projects in the near future, including updating the current fire stations and potentially adding a fifth fire station on the south side of La Crosse.

"I bring some strengths for finding alternative sources of funding," Gilliam said. "Over the next 10 years of my time with La Crosse, I might get a chance to replace quite a few of the fire stations. So, that's a very exciting notch in the belt if I get that done."

Happel hopes to see the fire department continue to move forward.

"We don't want to go backwards, we don't want to stay static," said Happel. "We want to continue to improve and that really will be his charge."

Gilliam plans to guide the fire department forward, remembering the foundation laid by Chief Gregg Cleveland and the many other fire chiefs before him.

"It's got 150 years of momentum going already, and it's how do I really step in and support the organization," Gilliam said. "I'm by no means going to give it a hard steer. I'm going to try to get on board, get my bearings with the city, and see where I can engage with my unique strengths to help me get over that next hurdle."

Gilliam is in the process of finding a place to live with his family.

Happel said he is happy the hiring process is over, but he said he understands that finding a new fire chief takes time. He confident Gilliam is the right person to move the department forward in the future.

Gilliam will start training with Chief Cleveland on June 19. Chief Cleveland's last day is June 30 with Gilliam officially taking over on July 1.