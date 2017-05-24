Children's Internet Protection Task Force purchases new equipment

New technology is helping police officers track down sex offenders.

The Coulee Region Children's Internet Protection Task Force was founded back in 2006, comprised of eight local police departments as well as representatives from the department of corrections and Stepping Stones Child Advocacy Center.

Since that time, the group has strived to reach and combat the exploitation of juveniles.

Investigator Crystal Sedevie with the Holmen Police Department said with recent donations they were able to purchase Cellebrite a technology that allows them to extract evidence and data from cell phones.

"All that's going to help us become equipped to be able to do our own on-site previews, when we go to someone and we're going to arrest them or we have a case against them. That is so valuable because we can gain evidence right then and there, that substantiates our case versus having to send it to the crime lab which can take a delay of time," said Sedevie

The task force has a strong partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation and personnel at the FBI. Sedevie said it's not about who receives the credit it's about protecting kids.

"The officer has kept track of his stats and of the cases, seventy percent involve a cell phone so that's huge. We know kids have phones, everybody has a phone and most people their lives are in their phones, added Sedevie.

She added that most of the time the evidence they need is located within someone's cell phone.