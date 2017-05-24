La Crosse's Municipal Center holds open house for National Public Works Week

La Crosse's Municipal Service Center held an open house today in honor of National Public Works Week.

The goal of Public Works Week is to energize and educate the community on the importance of planning, building, and operating at the heart of their local communities to improve everyday quality of life.

There was lots of hustle and bustle at the open house this morning and afternoon despite the unseasonably cool temperatures and gloomy conditions. Nonetheless, the community came out to see lots of different departments and what they specialize in. Tracy Rudy, the Public Works Open House Coordinator says, "It's National Public works week. All the different departments are getting together and trying to put on an event for the city and the people to try and get out here. And see exactly what events are going on. What exactly equipment goes on a day to day basis for how to get the city to look pretty and nice."

The event lasted from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. and acted as an outside classroom as students got lots of hands on experience. Tracy added, "There are a lot of different schools here. Perfect field trip for them to get up and close, be able to touch things, kind of honk the horns if they would like. It's a great opportunity for them."

A lot of those students, albeit young, were very interested, entertained and full of questions. Bella Baldwin, an 8-year-old student at the open house today said, "We've been asking a few questions about what they do here and going in some of the trucks." There were plenty of trucks to hop aboard, even an MTU bus was available for kids to walk through and see. Other activities included "The sign shops here. They have all the different signs that they make and put throughout the city. We have a paver here, we have a wood chipper here as well" says Rudy.

Students walked away with a plastic construction hat, they got to make their own "Warning: Work Zone" signs, and posed for pictures with city equipment before heading back to school for the afternoon.