UW-L Men's Track goes for a three-peat

The UW-La Crosse men's track team will try to add another brilliant chapter in a long history of success this weekend.

The Eagles will go for their third straight NCAA Div. III outdoor title.

The team left for Geneva, Ohio earlier this week for the three day competition, which starts Thursday.

23 athletes will compete in 14 events.

UW-L won the national indoor title a couple of months ago and third straight outdoor title would be the perfect way to go out for this talented group of seniors.

"Every year I talk with the underclassmen, I tell them 'if you're not doing this for yourself or maybe for your family or institution, do it for the seniors.' Especially when we get to these last meets where this is a terminal meet for all these seniors. There should be a little extra inspiration to go out there and do it because in a year or two or three, they're going to be the seniors that are going to be stepping up," said head coach Josh Buchholtz.

The Eagles have won 14 outdoor national titles in school history.