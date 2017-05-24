UW-L's May carries on family tradition

It will be a busy weekend for the UW-La Crosse women's track team.

They will send nine athletes to the NCAA Div. III Nationals to compete in six events.

Among them is Elizabeth May, who will run in the 4 by 100 relay, just like her older sisters Ashton and Maggie did for UW-L.

Keeping the family tradition going was one of Elizabeth's goals heading into her senior season.

"I came in my freshmen year as a 400 runner and slowly transitioned and increased my speed a little more. That was my goal all season was to make the 4 by 100 since my two older sisters were on it. Since I was a 6th grader, I've been watching my sisters compete. All I've ever wanted was to follow in their footsteps. I think it's a good way to end my career too is be on that relay at nationals like they were," May said.

Also competing for UW-L this weekend is Logan graduate Tore Washa (4 by 100 relay) and Cashton's Betsy Schreier in th triple jump.