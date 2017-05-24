UW-L's May carries on family tradition - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

UW-L's May carries on family tradition

Posted: Updated:
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

It will be a busy weekend for the UW-La Crosse women's track team.
They will send nine athletes to the NCAA Div. III Nationals to compete in six events.
Among them is Elizabeth May, who will run in the 4 by 100 relay, just like her older sisters Ashton and Maggie did for UW-L.
Keeping the family tradition going was one of Elizabeth's goals heading into her senior season.

"I came in my freshmen year as a 400 runner and slowly transitioned and increased my speed a little more.  That was my goal all season was to make the 4 by 100 since my two older sisters were on it.  Since I was a 6th grader, I've been watching my sisters compete.  All I've ever wanted was to follow in their footsteps.  I think it's a good way to end my career too is be on that relay at nationals like they were,"  May said.

Also competing for UW-L this weekend is Logan graduate Tore Washa (4 by 100 relay) and Cashton's Betsy Schreier in th triple jump.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.