Severe weather sirens, a reactive process

The Holmen sirens were silent on May 17 in the midst of severe weather throughout the area.

In response, community members were quick to reach out to the Holmen Police Department voicing their frustrations and concerns.

Shane Collins, Police Chief for the Holmen Department said they do not control the sirens at a local level, La Crosse County Emergency Dispatch does.

"It's just not one system that you have to rely on, you're going to have to rely on multiple systems and if it looks bad you might have to take shelter," said Collins.

Jay Loeffler, Emergency Services Administrator for La Crosse County said it's just one faction of the outdoor system, "It's probably one of the least effective."

The sirens don't have a lot of range, if someone is indoors it's hard to hear; not to mention when weather conditions are bad the sound can be muffled.

On Wednesday, May 17 when a tornado warning was issued, time was a main factor. Due to the fact that the siren system is a three step process that involves the relay of communication from another service, usually the National Weather Service.

"The sirens should have been set off and they weren't. But in most cases the dispatch center is so busy that the sirens are a difficult thing to do. The dispatchers typically do not determine when they'll be set off it's actually other services like in this case the weather service," stressed Loeffler.

Rotation was spotted at 5:04 p.m. with a warning following at 5:09 p.m., but by 5:10 p.m. just a minute later, the rotation was already in Stevenstown.

"We don't have any sirens in the Stevenstown area so even if the sirens had been set off, they would've been ineffective," added Loeffler.

La Crosse County has 19 sirens located in the City of La Crosse, Village of Holmen, Village of West Salem, Bangor. Veterans Memorial Campground, and Goose Island Campground-all of which are controlled by the La Crosse County Emergency Dispatch Center.

Sirens are tested on the first Monday of every month between 11 and 11:30 am.

