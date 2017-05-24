Wednesday's local scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Wednesday's local scores

HS Softball---WIAA Regionals

Mad. La Follette 0, Central 8...Leah Kramer complete game 4-hitter, 9 K's.  She also hit a 2-run HR

Tomah 2, Middleton 12

Sparta 2, Logan 12...Wieland and Klemen 5 RBI's each

West Salem 0, Osceola 1

Platteville 0, Aquinas 3

Westby 5, G-E-T 6

Viroqua 0, Dodgeville 1

Lancaster 3, Arcadia 4

Mel-Min 0, C-FC 8

Mondovi 7, Brookwood 1

Osseo-Fairchild 11, Indy/Gilm.  19

Owen-Withee 0, Blair-Taylor 14

New Lisbon 2, Cashton 12

Kickapoo 5, Hillsboro 6

Weston 3, La Farge 7

Wauzeka-Steuben 3, Highland 4

