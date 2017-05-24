Wednesday's local scores
HS Softball---WIAA Regionals
Mad. La Follette 0, Central 8...Leah Kramer complete game 4-hitter, 9 K's. She also hit a 2-run HR
Tomah 2, Middleton 12
Sparta 2, Logan 12...Wieland and Klemen 5 RBI's each
West Salem 0, Osceola 1
Platteville 0, Aquinas 3
Westby 5, G-E-T 6
Viroqua 0, Dodgeville 1
Lancaster 3, Arcadia 4
Mel-Min 0, C-FC 8
Mondovi 7, Brookwood 1
Osseo-Fairchild 11, Indy/Gilm. 19
Owen-Withee 0, Blair-Taylor 14
New Lisbon 2, Cashton 12
Kickapoo 5, Hillsboro 6
Weston 3, La Farge 7
Wauzeka-Steuben 3, Highland 4
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.