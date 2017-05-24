Christenson to retire after leading Central's boys cross country

A longtime cross country coach is ready to retire.

Central's Keith Christenson has told the school he will coach one more season and then call it quits.

Christensen has been at central since 1986 serving as it's head boys cross country coach for the last 30 years.

He turned Central into a state power leading the Red Raiders to State 17 times.

They won one state title and was the state runner-up five times.

Christenson also guided Central 15 conference titles overall.

He told WXOW 19 Sports he and his wife will be moving to Minneapolis to be closer to family.