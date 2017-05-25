Teen dead after plane crash in Chetek

One teen is dead after a Barron County plane crash Wednesday night.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says it happened south of County Road I near 22 1/2 Street around 6:30 p.m.

Sheriff Fitzgerald has confirmed that the two passenger plane was found in the Red Cedar River. Two teens were found there as well. One was killed in the crash, the other was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Fitzgerald says they planed to work at the scene overnight trying to recover the plane.



Chetek (WQOW) -- Crews in Barron County are still searching for a plane that crashed near Chetek, killing one passenger.



Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said the plane is believed to have crashed near the Red Cedar River south of Chetek. Both passengers were teenagers and were accounted for: one has died, the other is listed in critical condition.



Sheriff Fitzgerald said the only access to where they believe the plane crashed is by boat. As of 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, crews were loading in boats at the public docks near 6th Avenue and traveling down stream, roughly six miles, in search of the plane.



This is a developing story. We'll update with more information as it becomes available.