Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medicaid applicants

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - -

Gov. Scott Walker wants to make Wisconsin the first state in the country to require childless adults applying for Medicaid to undergo drug screening.

Walker's plan to be voted on Thursday by the Legislature's budget committee also requires federal approval from President Donald Trump's administration. It could serve as a nationwide blueprint as Walker prepares to run for a third term next year.

Fourteen other states have some type of drug screening or test as part of their public benefits programs. But Wisconsin is seeking to become the first to require it as a condition of eligibility for the Medicaid program.

Walker touts it as a way to get people back into the workforce.

But opponents say it won't work as intended and will likely be declared unconstitutional.

