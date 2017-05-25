Walker signs bill allowing minors at music festivals

Gov. Scott Walker has signed a bill that makes clear that unaccompanied minors can attend music festivals where alcohol is being served.

Walker signed the bill Wednesday. He says it makes sense to allow the exemption, which also exists for hotels, grocery stores, bowling alleys, movie theaters and sports stadiums.

Supporters in the Legislature introduced the bill after state officials told festival organizers they were going to enforce a state law that prohibits minors from attending such events without a parent or guardian.

Under the new law, minors could attend festivals where alcohol is served on private property where attendance is expected to exceed 2,500 people. The same rules are already in place for festivals on public property like Milwaukee's Summerfest.