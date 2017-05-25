Walker signs bill allowing minors at music festivals - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Walker signs bill allowing minors at music festivals

Posted: Updated:
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - -

Gov. Scott Walker has signed a bill that makes clear that unaccompanied minors can attend music festivals where alcohol is being served.

Walker signed the bill Wednesday. He says it makes sense to allow the exemption, which also exists for hotels, grocery stores, bowling alleys, movie theaters and sports stadiums.

Supporters in the Legislature introduced the bill after state officials told festival organizers they were going to enforce a state law that prohibits minors from attending such events without a parent or guardian.

Under the new law, minors could attend festivals where alcohol is served on private property where attendance is expected to exceed 2,500 people. The same rules are already in place for festivals on public property like Milwaukee's Summerfest.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.