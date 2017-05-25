Bike Me Fun Ride gears up for success

The annual BIKE ME Fun Ride was created to not only celebrate the Grand-Daddy of all rails-to-trails in the United States, but to have an event in the great outdoors that family and friends can enjoy together.



The landscape is second to none and the Elroy-Sparta Bike Trail is one of the most scenic and easy riding trail in the country.



Hosting the event on a the "free pass" weekend allows anyone to join our ride without having to buy a trail pass. It is also held very early in the biking season with the potential of fantastic weather that weekend.



To register visit the website: bikemeride.com.



Things kick off on Friday night with a Pre-Ride Reception where riders, sponsors and community leaders get to celebrate the weekend with delicious food, refreshments and fun.



This ride takes place on Saturday and is fun for the entire family and you'll help support the Friends of the Trail along with other projects featured at the ride.



The BIKE ME Fun Ride takes place on the free ride weekend on the Elroy-Sparta Bike Trail. No trail passes need to be purchased.

If you watch News19 Daybreak, use the promo code spokes to get $10 off your registration fee.