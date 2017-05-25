Minnesota leaders plan another run at ending special session

By STEVE KARNOWSKI and KYLE POTTER

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota lawmakers plan to regroup at noon Thursday to make another run at passing the major parts of a massive $46 billion budget.

They made scant headway Wednesday and missed a 7 a.m. deadline for finishing their work and going home.

Republican House Speaker Kurt Daudt expressed optimism after the House broke for the night that lawmakers could finish up Thursday. But he predicts a long day and doesn't rule out a return after the Memorial Day weekend.

GOP Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka says they're still trying to work out the details of a broad agreement among legislative leaders and Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton that went sour.

Thursday's agenda includes bills to fund health and human service programs, state government operations and a borrowing bill for public construction projects.

