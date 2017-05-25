La Crosse man injured in Pierce Co. semi crash; Hauling 44K pounds of flour

Pierce County (WQOW) - Deputies are still investigating a semi accident in Pierce County that happened early Thursday morning.

On Thursday, shortly after 6:30 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff's Office received a report of a semi accident on State Highway 35 near the Pierce/Pepin county line south of Maiden Rock.

Deputies said a semi, driven by a 70-year-old male from La Crosse, was traveling northbound on STH 35. Authorities said the semi was carrying about 44,000 pounds of flour and overturned on the roadway. They said the semi's fuel tanks also ruptured but did not ignite.

Police said the driver was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Authorities said traffic near the scene on STH 35 will be reduced to one lane for several hours throughout the day. The accident remains under investigation.