Minneapolis plastic bag ban could be blocked

Retail stores in Minneapolis are getting ready for a June 1 ban on plastic bags, a ban that might not happen if Gov. Mark Dayton signs a budget bill that has a provision blocking it.

The Minneapolis City Council approved a plastic bag ban last year and it could take effect next week. Stores cannot use plastic bags except for those that wrap produce, flowers, baked goods, takeout food, newspapers or dry-cleaning. Environmental concerns over plastic bags relate to the resources it takes to make them and the litter they create.

State Sen. Bill Ingebrigsten is one of the primary authors of the legislative bill that blocks the ban. He tells the Star Tribune businesses are already doing enough to reduce plastic bag use by offering recycling and alternatives to plastic.

