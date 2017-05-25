Wisconsin lawyers hope to raise indigent defense pay rate - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Wisconsin lawyers hope to raise indigent defense pay rate

Posted: Updated:

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Wisconsin attorneys want to increase the rate lawyers are paid to take indigent cases.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2rkxRd5 ) reports a group of attorneys plan to ask the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday to raise the rate from $40 per hour to $100 per hour. That would cost the state about $34 million annually and cover around 55,000 publicly appointed cases.

Wisconsin's $40 rate is among the lowest in the country and has remained steady for about 25 years.

Milwaukee criminal defense attorney John Birdsall co-authored the petition. He says the $100 rate is fair, considering the costs of office space, insurance, staff and legal services.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court said in 2011 that the low pay rate may lead to ineffective lawyers taking up criminal defense cases.

Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.