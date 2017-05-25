La Crosse in top 10 on list of drunkest in nation

La Crosse is in the top 10 as the worst in the country when it comes to excessive drinking, according to a new report by 24/7 Wall St.

The report reviewed drinking rates in more than 380 metro areas.

La Crosse, ranked number 10, does big business in regards to drinking according to the report. "With 6.4 bars for every 10,000 residents, the metro area has the highest concentration of drinking establishments of any U.S. metro area."

Eau Claire comes in at number two on the survey.

There are plenty of other Wisconsin cities keeping company with those two.

Green Bay was named the drunkest city in the nation. Others making the list: Appleton (#3); Madison (#4); Oshkosh (#6); Fond du Lac (#12); Sheboygan (#15); and Milwaukee (#20).