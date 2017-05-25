Emergency Medical Service Week honors those who save lives everyday

This week marks National Emergency Medical Service week. It's a chance to honor the first responders, EMT's, and paramedics who work around the clock to save lives.

Those who work in the EMS are trained to provide both basic and advanced medical care at the scene of an emergency and in an ambulance en route to a hospital. On a given day, EMS practitioners respond to a number of medical emergencies including heart attacks, respiratory issues, falls or accidents, and drug overdoses.

"They selflessly dedicate themselves to the community around them. They're saving people on a daily basis not knowing those people, they're perfect strangers to them but yet they're taking time from their own personal lives, their family, their friends, to help perfect strangers," says Dawn Swanson, a paramedic for Tri-State Ambulance.

In Wisconsin, there are more than 18,000 licensed EMS staff who respond to nearly 600,000 calls a year.