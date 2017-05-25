UPDATE: School: Juvenile in custody over De Soto threat

The head of the De Soto School District said a juvenile is now in custody in connection with the discovery of a threat found at the school.

In an email to district parents, Superintendent Linzi Gronning said that the juvenile was arrested Thursday by the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.

The safety threat, which was non-specific, was written on a toilet paper dispenser in the boys' restroom at the school. It listed the date of May 26.

The email, shown below, said that although it's no longer considered a viable threat, the sheriff's department will be a visible presence at district schools and graduation Friday.

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said they would release additional information on the investigation Friday.

Dear Parents/Guardians:

This week, we have been informing you about the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department investigating a safety threat at De Soto Middle/High School. The threat was etched on a toilet paper dispenser in the boys’ restroom and indicated the date of May 26. The threat was not specific to how it would be carried out.

Today, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department took a juvenile into custody in regard to this threat. Because they believe they have apprehended the person responsible, law enforcement no longer considers this a viable threat. The Sheriff’s Department will continue to maintain a presence at the De Soto Middle/High School for the remainder of the week and at the graduation ceremony Friday evening. The Sheriff’s department’s deputies will also visit both elementary schools on Friday, to provide additional support and security.

The safety of our students and staff is our paramount concern, and we are very grateful to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for overseeing our school safety protocols, assigning deputies to provide additional security, and dispatching investigators to address this incident.

We recognize this has been a concerning situation, and we appreciate the cooperation and support received. Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions or concerns.

Sincerely,

Linzi Gronning

De Soto Area School District

Middle School/High School Principal

Superintendent